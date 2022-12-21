Frederick County Public Schools said Wednesday evening that it has not decided whether to cancel or delay school on Thursday, with wintry weather expected.
The school system wrote in a post on Twitter that it is aware of the potential weather conditions, but “there is not enough information to make a determination to delay the opening of or close schools tomorrow.”
The district wrote that it will give an update on Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow before 8 a.m. on Thursday, with rain, snow and freezing rain following between 8 and 10 a.m. Rain is possible after 10 a.m.
The Weather Service says there likely will be little to no ice accumulation, and up to a ½ inch of new snow is possible.
Delay school for 2 hours and then open... stop the panic crisis over weather all the time!
