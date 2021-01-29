Frederick County is preparing for several inches of the fluffy white stuff and possibly two snow events between Sunday and Monday.
The National Weather Service predicts three to four inches of snow Sunday and more the following day for the Frederick area, meteorologist Brandon Fling said Friday. He said it was a bit too early to say exactly how much snow the area may receive at the start of the week.
Tracy Coleman, deputy director of public works for the city of Frederick, said road crews are preparing for up to six inches over two days.
“We’ve got all of our vehicles prepped and ready to go,” Coleman said.
Fling predicted snow to spread starting Sunday morning and to continue through the afternoon. Warmer air is expected to work its way into the system late Sunday afternoon into evening, which could make for a wintry mix.
“We could see some light icing into the overnight hours Sunday night,” Fling said.
Heading into Monday, low pressure is predicted to strengthen off the coast, which he said could bring more snow to northern Maryland. Mike Ramsburg, superintendent of Frederick County highway operations, said it’s typical to see more snow in the Wolfsville and Sabillasville areas compared to the southern part of the county.
“At this time, it’s too early to discuss exact snow amounts,” Fling said. He encouraged residents to check the forecast as the weekend continues.
The heaviest snow Monday would likely be in the afternoon and into the night, Fling added. Roads may still be icy Tuesday morning.
The city has 17 salt trucks ready to respond, according to Coleman, with 600 tons of salt stored in supplies. Plow trucks are split into two shifts, with about 50 units planned for the first shift and approximately 30 for the second. The city is prepared to tackle 239 miles of roads, Coleman said, with snow emergency routes being the first priority.
“Stay off the road, if possible, to allow our crews to treat and remove snow as efficiently as we can,” she urged residents.
Those looking for updates can check the city’s snow removal app, spires.cityoffrederick.com/gis/snowremoval/, or call 301-600-SNOW to hear a recorded message. As of Friday afternoon, Coleman said the city had not declared a snow emergency, but staff plan to reevaluate the situation Saturday.
Elsewhere in the county, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) treated state roads. Anti-icing road treatment began in Frederick County after rush hour Friday, according to SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian.
“Our crews started out in the western Maryland counties early this morning putting down anti-icing treatment and they will continue into tomorrow morning ahead of the storm that’s supposed to arrive on Sunday,” Christian said.
SHA and the Maryland Department of Transportation are responsible for 18,200 miles of roads and up to 2,700 pieces of equipment to manage them.
Ramsburg said county crews are prepared for snow events, though they were unsure what Monday’s weather will look like exactly.
“Monday is still very much up in the air,” he said. “We already have our game plan for Sunday.”
Ramsburg said they will monitor the forecast closely. On Friday, the county received a new salt delivery. Approximately 70 county trucks and 45 contractors are bracing to plow snow and spread materials, according to Ramsburg.
State, county and city officials asked drivers to avoid traveling during the storm. Those who must travel should give equipment a wide berth.
“Our crews are ready,” Christian said. “They’re going to be out there all throughout the storm, and we just ask that drivers, if at all possible, avoid getting on the roads.”
