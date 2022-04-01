Locals can learn how to spot signs of severe weather and report them to the National Weather Service through an upcoming virtual class.
The Frederick County Division of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service are offering “storm spotter” training for residents and emergency responders April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Anyone with an interest in severe weather is welcome, according to a Frederick County news release.
A National Weather Service meteorologist will teach volunteers how to recognize “features associated with developing, mature, and dissipating thunderstorms which cause hazardous weather such as lightning, flooding, hail, tornadoes, and downbursts,” the release said. The training is part of the agency’s SKYWARN program, which aims to gather critical information during severe weather.
“SKYWARN volunteers receive training in storm identification and evolution, and when severe weather threatens, they report information to the local NWS office,” the release states. “At the end of the course, participants will be assigned a SKYWARN spotter number and instructions on reporting this vital weather information.”
Past attendees are welcome to come again. Contact lwx-report@noaa.gov for questions or concerns regarding the class. To register for the upcoming class, visit FrederickCountyMD.gov/SKYWARN.
