Most of Maryland, including Frederick County, is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m.
A wind advisory is also in place for the county until 6 p.m. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected throughout the day, with gusts of 50 to 55 mph, according to an advisory from the National Weather Service.
Winds could knock down tree due to saturated ground, potentially leading to power outages, according to the advisory. The National Weather Service urges caution when driving.
The weather service is calling for severe thunderstorms this afternoon in Frederick with a high of 75 degree Fahrenheit.
(4) comments
It’s been lifted. Delete this notice
First a pandemic
Then a tornado
What next a sharknado
Maybe a nuclear sharknado.
😱
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.