Snowy forecast
A county-contracted snow plow pushes accumulation snow off the side of West Main Street in New Market last February. The National Weather Service said Frederick County can expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow Sunday, though there's a slight chance for even more. 

 File photo by Bill Green

Snow is headed Frederick County's way Sunday, but it's unclear how many inches local residents can expect.

According to Luis Rosa, a meteorologist for the Baltimore/Washington office of the National Weather Service, Frederick County should expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow, but there is currently about a 10 percent chance of accumulation as high as 6 to 8 inches.

Rosa told the News-Post the snow will likely begin falling Sunday afternoon, continuing through the evening before tapering off either late Sunday or early Monday morning.

Rosa also warned of ice accumulation, likely between 0.1 to 0.2 inches.

The winter storm is likely to include strong wind gusts, with Rosa saying to expect winds as high as 40 miles per hour on Sunday night. The strong wind gusts can be expected to continue into Monday, he went on, with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.

The worst of the storm is likely to be in the middle of the night, but Rosa said traveling would be treacherous for those who have to leave their homes.

Looking ahead, Rosa said he expects the next two weeks to also be on the cold, wintery side, saying the conditions could be right for more snow, but it’s too early to make specific predictions.

Rosa added there could be power outages and other disruptions on account of the storm. 

