A supercell thunderstorm produced a tornado Monday evening between Mount Pleasant and Libertytown, the National Weather Service has confirmed.
The tornado uprooted, snapped or damaged about 150 trees as it moved northeast for about three-quarters of a mile, the NWS said Wednesday after conducting a survey of the area Tuesday. The damage began near a residence in the 10800 block of Old Annapolis Road, causing large branches to fall across the road.
Then, the storm moved east-northeast, damaging up to 100 trees in the area between Old Annapolis and Chestnut Grove roads, before continuing across Chestnut Grove Road and damaging more trees north of Alton Road.
Its winds reached up to 90 miles per hour, NWS surveyors found. They rated the tornado as a one on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures storm strength on a scale of zero to five.
No structural damage or injuries were reported along the tornado’s path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.