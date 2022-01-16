By the time snowflakes started fluttering over Frederick County at around 2 p.m. Sunday, Dave Ennis’ team of snowplow drivers had already been on the job for about two hours.
Employees with the county’s Highway and Facility Maintenance Department reported to work at noon to start salting local throughways, a step that prevents snow from bonding to their surfaces and makes them easier to clear. Ennis, the department’s head, predicted drivers would be on the road until 9 or 10 that night and return by 5 or 6 the next morning.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service was forecasting that western areas in the county would get around 6 to 8 inches of powder, whereas eastern parts would get less — likely around 3 to 4 inches. Earlier this month, the first big winter storm of the season dumped between 4-and-a-half and 8 inches of snow throughout the county.
At the time, the Highway and Facility Maintenance Department had some employees isolating with COVID-19 and others quarantining after being exposed to the virus, Ennis said. To help carry the load, a few supervisors climbed into trucks themselves, even though their jobs don’t typically include being out on the roads.
Everyone who was out sick with the virus or quarantining is back at work now, Ennis said, but staffing levels are still far from what they were before the pandemic. For the past year, his office has not been immune to the hiring difficulties facing scads of private and public sector workplaces. He estimated the Highway and Facilities Maintenance Department has a vacancy rate of 15 to 20 percent.
Turnover is normal in the office, but in the roughly nine years Ennis has worked there — and the 26 years he’s been with the county’s Department of Public Works — he’s never seen it struggle so much to find new employees. Typically, the department’s vacancy rate stands at around 5 percent.
His department is advertising job openings in more places than it has in the past and has participated in a few job fairs, Ennis said, but in the meantime, it’s had to hire more contractors to make sure the necessary work gets done.
During the last snow storm, there were 70 county trucks out on the road and 67 contractor trucks, Ennis said. Before, there would only be about 40 contractor trucks, he said. With this increase, Ennis anticipates the cost of dealing with snow in the county will go up significantly this season.
Though the “important stuff that needs to get done continues to get done” even with the department’s staffing challenges, Ennis said, work moves slower than what he and his coworkers would like.
The rain expected Sunday evening also had the potential of slowing the snow removal process, Ennis said. Rain following snowfall makes powder heavier on roadways and more difficult to clear. And, if things get icy, the department will have to put chains on their trucks.
Rainfall could present other challenges, too, if it weighs down powder on power lines and trees, said Michael Souza, a meteorologist with the NWS Baltimore/Washington Office. Coupled with the high wind gusts projected for Sunday night — expected to range between 30 to 40 miles per hour at times — Souza said this could lead to power outages throughout the county.
Residents should expect to see some “residual” rain and snow Monday morning, Souza said, though this precipitation isn’t likely to cause any additional accumulation. The wind is also expected to pick up again Monday afternoon, ranging from the “upper-30s to mid-40s” miles per hour, Souza said, before tapering off that evening.
Temperatures are looking like they may “flirt” with the freezing mark during the early hours of Monday morning, Souza said, which could cause some re-freezing concerns, especially those who have to commute to work.
Ennis encouraged people to stay off the streets and asked that they not get too close to snow plow drivers while they’re working. It’s harder to clear roadways when there’s traffic, he explained.
