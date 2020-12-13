It might be time to bring out the snow boots and shovels.
A preview of winter could come on Monday when the county could see about an inch of snow in a mix of snow and rain with highs in the 40s.
But the main event might come Wednesday when there could be significant accumulation, with early estimates saying the area could see as much as a foot of snow. The National Weather Service says there’s a 90 percent chance of snow with highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.
Snow is then expected to continue into Wednesday night, when the temperature could drop to the mid 20s. And there could be some residual precipitation with a few flakes early Thursday.
“The track of the low pressure’s going to be very important as far as impact that’s going to be felt especially around [Frederick, Maryland],” said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the NWS in Sterling, VA. “If the low pressure system wants to move closer to say the Chesapeake Bay, then that could move the rain snow mix line a little further west, which could in turn decrease the totals for accumulation.”
If the low pressure system moves off-shore, then more cold air could lead into the area, resulting in a significant snowfall.
“As of right now, we’re kind of expecting the rain snow mix line to be just west of the metro areas,” said Mansfied. “As far as amounts go, we can’t rule out a foot for areas especially like eastern West Virginia and north, central and western Maryland.”
However, the storm system is still a few days out so there’s a lot of possibilities, depending on where the low pressure system tracks and how much cold air is in the area, he said.
“It could be a very large difference in accumulation totals just over a short distance, depending on where that rain snow mix line is at and then how temperatures fare up to be during the day,” Mansfield said.
If it does snow and a lot of snow accumulates, Mansfield also said it could stick around for a few days, given the low temperatures going into the weekend.
He also said the NWS is expecting an impact on morning and afternoon commutes regardless of what happens because if there’s no snow, there will likely be rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.