Frederick County is expected to get sleet and freezing rain, starting on Wednesday night and continuing into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Brian LaSorsa said there could be 0.5 inches to 2 inches of sleet, possibly with some snow.
There also will be about 0.10 to 0.25 inches of ice, he said Tuesday.
Precipitation will start Wednesday night, when the low temperature is expected to be around 25 to 30 degrees, LaSorsa said.
The precipitation will change to rain on Thursday afternoon.
The high temperature of Thursday could get into the lower 40s, but a little colder in the Catoctin Mountains, he said.
In advance of the wintry weather, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shared tips about traveling during difficult conditions:
- Stay off the roads as much as possible.
- Drive slowly, allowing more time to stop.
- Leave more distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
- Check tire pressure and add air as needed.
- Adjust seat belts for children wearing warmer clothes.
- Have a mechanic check the vehicle's battery.
- Clean the vehicle's exterior camera lens and side-view mirrors.
- Remove dirt, ice and snow from sensors to allow assistive-driving features like automatic emergency braking to work.
- Be familiar with a vehicle's systems, such as all-wheel and four-wheel drive.
- Check that vehicle lights work well.
- Never leave a vehicle running in the garage, even with the garage door up.
- Check the windshield wipers and the wiper fluid reservoir.
- Share travel plans and the route with someone before you leave.
The sheriff's office recommended that drivers stock their vehicles with:
- Ice scraper, snow shovel and/or broom
- Sand or cat litter in case the vehicle gets stuck in the snow
- Jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, reflective triangles, flares, brightly colored and/or reflective clothing, and other warning devices
- Blankets, water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a cellphone charger
