Snow emergencies are scheduled to go into effect Sunday in Frederick and Brunswick as the National Weather Service forecasts six to nine inches of snow.
A snow emergency is planned to start at 1 p.m. Sunday in Frederick and at 6 a.m. in Brunswick, according to the cities' websites. National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Geiger on Saturday predicted up to nine inches of snow in the Frederick area between Sunday and Tuesday morning.
“Be aware of the conditions and give yourself more time," he advised commuters.
In Brunswick, vehicles must be removed from Potomac Street from Delaware to First Avenue by the start of the snow emergency. Vehicles in violation may be towed.
In Frederick, police won't be issuing courtesy notices before towing due to concerns for officer safety, COVID-19 protocols and the need to quickly clear emergency routes, Frederick Police Department tweeted Saturday. Vehicles must be removed from snow emergency routes by 11 a.m. Sunday. Parking in a restricted area during the emergency will lead to the vehicle being towed at the owner's expense, the city said in a statement.
Downtown Frederick parking garages will be open for free parking starting at 8 a.m. Sunday. Downtown residents without off-street parking are encouraged to take advantage of this. All vehicles parked in city garages must be moved by 8 a.m. Feb. 2 to avoid parking fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.