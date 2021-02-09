There’s a potential for more snow in Frederick County starting late in the day Wednesday and running well into Friday.
In total by Friday evening, the expected snowfall for the county is about 6 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
A chance of snow first begins Wednesday afternoon with little to no snow accumulation estimated. On Wednesday night, the chance of snow is 90 percent, per the NWS.
There’s a 70 percent chance of snow Thursday and Thursday night, as well as a possibility of fog Thursday morning and afternoon.
As for Friday, there’s a slight chance of snow and freezing rain before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the NWS.
