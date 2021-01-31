Snow is coming down in Frederick County where a winter storm warning is in effect until Tuesday at 6 a.m.
During the day Sunday, snow accumulation in the county is expected to be between 3 and 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service website. The temperature will be in the upper 20s and the chance of snow is about 100 percent.
As of shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday, NWS forecast expected 6 to 8 inches of snow in parts of Frederick County and 8 to 12 inches in areas of the county around the north and northwest. These totals reflect snow estimates for the entirety of the storm.
On Twitter, the Maryland Transportation Authority reminded people that driving conditions can change quickly, to limit travel and to keep their headlights on.
In the city of Frederick, the Snow Emergency Plan goes into effect at 1 p.m., meaning that cars need to be moved from snow emergency routes by 11 a.m., according to the city. City parking garages are free for people who don’t have anywhere else to park.
The Maryland State Police at Frederick Barrack “B” implemented its Snow Emergency Plan for Frederick County as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday. During the declaration of a snow emergency, a person may not park a vehicle on any highway designated as a snow emergency route.
This story will be updated.
