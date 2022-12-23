Gusting winds and extremely cold temperatures are ripping through Frederick County Friday as more than 7,500 homes are without power, according to the Potomac Edison website.
As of 1 p.m. a high concentration of the outages are in Brunswick, where roughly 80% of the city — 2,849 customers — are without power, according to the utility company. A little over 6% of Frederick County — 7,261 customers — are affected.
The sheer drop in temperature in Frederick County and across the United States is forming a "historic winter storm," according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.
A wind advisory is in effect for Frederick until 6:00 p.m. Friday, with expected winds between 20 and 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph, a National Weather Service alert stated.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," the alert stated. "It is essential to be prepared for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power."
Conditions are making it difficult to dispatch crews to restore power for customers, according to Hannah Catlett, a spokesperson for Potomac Edison.
"We are working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power back on for all customers," Catlett stated in an email to the News-Post. "The high winds remain a challenge, because we cannot safely put a crew member in certain bucket trucks when winds speeds are so high."
Icy road conditions are also complicating power restoration efforts, according to Catlett.
"At this time, we are still assessing the damage," Catlett stated, "and do not have an estimated time of restoration for the Frederick County area."
