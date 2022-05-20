The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Friday for much of northern and western Maryland, including Frederick County, through 7 p.m.
A tornado watch indicates the presence of conditions that can cause a tornado, like a moving storm system, warm air and unstable atmospheric conditions, said Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Sterling, Virginia.
A tornado watch does not mean that a tornado has touched down in the area. That would be cause for a "tornado warning," he said.
The watch went into effect just after 1 p.m. Friday for Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Washington counties and for the city of Baltimore, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system that brought the atmospheric ingredients for a tornado originated in Colorado, Mansfield said. The storm spun up tornadoes and dumped hail between Colorado and the Mississippi Valley region before making its way to the East Coast on Friday.
Mansfield said the storm system was headed northeast for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.
