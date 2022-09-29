As Hurricane Ian barrels toward South Carolina — where it's scheduled to make landfall on Friday — Frederick County residents should expect rain, but not flooding, this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast for the local region is 1 to 3 inches of precipitation over the next few days, National Weather Service meteorologist Connor Belak said in an interview on Thursday.
Widespread flooding is not anticipated for the Frederick County area, though there may be a few isolated incidents throughout the county, said Belak, who works in the National Weather Service's Baltimore/Washington, D.C., forecast office in Sterling, Virginia.
The rain might help some regions in Frederick County, considering how dry the weather has been the past two and a half weeks, Belak said.
Precipitation will likely start in the latter half of Friday evening, after sunset, and peter out early Saturday morning, Belak said. After that, the rain will likely remain a light drizzle through Saturday afternoon and night, and come back with a slightly heavier second wind on Sunday.
Strong winds are not expected in the area, Belak said.
Almost exactly a year ago, when the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Frederick County in early September 2021, it was a different story.
A storm drenched the county, with a deluge of water that closed roads, trapped drivers and turned Baker Park into a shallow lake.
By the end of the day on Sept. 1, The Frederick News-Post reported, county fire and rescue units had responded to 22 water rescue calls, 56 flooding condition service calls and 13 vehicle crashes.
The worst of the storm hit about three miles north of the city of Frederick, bringing about 8.15 inches of rain. The National Weather Service received reports of rainfall between 5 and 7 inches across Emmitsburg, Thurmont and Sabillasville.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history, leaving more than 1.8 million residents without power within hours.
Wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines, and rain pounded cities in Northern Florida, falling 28 inches in New Smyrna Beach overnight, according to The Washington Post.
