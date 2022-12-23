Overturned tractor trailer
The driver of an overturned tractor-trailer walks along the roadway after wind gusts lifted his empty trailer, causing the rig to leave the roadway on northbound U.S. 15 near Lewistown.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Gusting winds and extremely cold temperatures ripped through Frederick County on Friday leaving thousands of customers without power, according to the Potomac Edison website.

As of 5:35 p.m., a high concentration of the outages were in Brunswick, where roughly 40% of the city — 1,468 customers — were without power, according to the utility company. A little more than 4% of Frederick County — 5,000 customers — was affected.

gardenwhimsey

There are a couple of signs in that area that warn it is a high wind area.

