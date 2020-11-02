Wind gusts left hundreds of FirstEnergy Corp. customers without power across Frederick County Monday as the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory.
Around 2 p.m., FirstEnergy's outage map showed 411 customers affected out of 110,437 in Frederick County. As of 5 p.m., outages numbered 105, with a little less than half in Knoxville.
The wind advisory was in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Anne Arundel, Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary's and Washington counties and Baltimore City. Winds were predicted to be between 25 and 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Will Boye, a spokesperson for FirstEnergy (which includes Potomac Edison), attributed many of the outages to fallen tree limbs.
"The majority of the outages in Frederick County today are due to wind and resulting tree limb damage to our power lines and equipment," Boye wrote in an email Monday afternoon. "I don’t have an exact count but can tell you there have been multiple instance of tree limb damage causing outages that have affected several hundred customers in the area today. Our crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to our customers, and affected customers can visit our outage map for the latest information on estimated time of restoration."
We had a clap on, clap off sequence with a brownout, outage, back on; brownout, outage, back on. About 8-10 actual times dark in the house and about twice as many dimming. Each one usually lasted about the time the Comcast box rebooted and then the power would drop again.
