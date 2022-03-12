After temperatures approached 70 degrees on Friday, the weather took a dramatic turn on Saturday, with a winter storm dumping several inches of snow all around Frederick County, leading to slick conditions on some roads.
According to Connor Belak, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington office, much of Frederick County saw between 4 and 5.5 inches of snow, with the northern portions of the county near the Pennsylvania border seeing the higher end of those snow totals.
Snowy conditions were expected to taper off mid-Saturday afternoon, with a winter storm warning expiring at 3 p.m., but Belak said snow squalls were possible further into the evening, especially in the county’s northern reaches. Belak said wind chills could make it feel as though temperatures have dipped as low as 0 degrees Saturday evening.
Belak also said wind could cause problems with travel Saturday evening, with gusts blowing snow drifts around and potentially endangering drivers.
Maryland State Police announced snow emergency plans were in effect early on Saturday for Frederick County, along with Garrett, Washington, Allegany, Montgomery, Howard and Carroll counties.
Saturday saw a number of vehicle crashes, potentially caused by poor road conditions, with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue posting on its Facebook page that it had responded to several severe accidents.
According to the division’s Facebook page, crews responded at around 8 a.m. to a rollover crash on the eastbound lane Interstate 70 near Route 85. The crash left one individual trapped in the vehicle, but they were eventually extricated. The Facebook post says the individual suffered “non-life threatening” injuries of an unspecified nature.
Only 40 minutes later, crews responded to another rollover crash on the 11,100 block of Taneytown Pike in Emmitsburg, the division’s Facebook page also said. All occupants of the vehicle were able to make it out, the post reads, but no further update on their condition was provided.
According to the National Weather Service's predictions for the rest of the week, it seems like Saturday's snow is the last taste of snow for the week, with temperatures hovering in the low-to-mid-60s for much of it. By Friday, temperatures could reach a high of 69 degrees.
