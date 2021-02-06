Snow Plow Monday
A county-contracted snow plow pushes accumulation snow off the side of West Main Street in New Market Feb. 1. 

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Frederick County from 5 a.m. Sunday until noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations are predicted to be between 4 and 7 inches. Snow is expected to begin between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., with the heaviest fall expected between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., per the NWS.

Totals in the morning hours may reach one inch per hour.

Travel could be difficult throughout the morning and afternoon hours. The NWS says if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing someone's risk of a fall and injury.

