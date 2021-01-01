Ryan Paddock could have been anywhere, including tens of thousands of feet in the air and out of range for most cell phones.
The Brunswick resident is a flight attendant based out of Minneapolis. So that anywhere, anytime mentality is the nature of his job.
On Wednesday, he was in Los Angeles. When his cellphone rang on Thursday, he was grabbing lunch at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, awaiting his next assignment, when his wife, Hannah, informed him she had gone into labor with their third child.
With a stroke of good luck and good timing, Paddock was able to jump on one of the next flights home and was present when Isla Faye Elizabeth Paddock entered the world at 5:20 a.m. Friday at Frederick Health Hospital as the first baby born in Frederick County in 2021.
“It seems like my kids like to be dramatic at times,” Paddock said in a phone interview Friday evening after handing off Isla to his wife.
Isla is the new addition to the Paddock family, joining Ryan, Hannah, older sister Nevaeh, 4, and older brother, Aiden, 2.
The newborn weighed nine pounds and seven ounces and was 21 inches long. She had dark hair, which probably means she’ll fit right in with the rest of the brunettes in the family.
“I think it’s a cool birth story to tell Isla when she is older,” Hannah Paddock said of giving birth to Frederick County’s first baby born post-2020.
