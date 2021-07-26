A Frederick man recently won $62,500 in the game Keno, according to Maryland Lottery officials.
The 26-year-old asphalt worker, whose name was not released, scanned his ticket via the Keno app at his local 7-Eleven at 1042 W. Patrick St. in Frederick, according to a news release announcing the win.
The retailer won a $625 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The release stated the winner hasn't made any solid plans but said he may use the money to purchase property.
Another Maryland Lottery winner claimed $100,000 after purchasing a winning Royal Cash Fortune ticket at the Worman's Mill Road Wegman's in Frederick, according to the Maryland Lottery website. No identifying details about that winner were disclosed as of Monday.
