100 Years Ago
March 14, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 14, 1970
Dr. John Grover Fowble Smith, known locally as the “dean” of Brunswick physicians, died late last night at the Frederick Nursing Home where he had been a patient for about two years. Dr. Smith, 80, had been a general practitioner in Brunswick for 45 years before he became ill and retired from service.
Two City Policemen were burned Friday morning while attempting to extinguish a fire inside a police cruiser parked near the Frederick High School. Sgt. James Stockman and Pfc. Gerald W. Koogle were treated at the Frederick Memorial Hospital for first degree burns of the hands. They later returned to police duty.
20 Years Ago
March 14, 2000
The Frederick Planning Commission on Monday night appeared unable to reconcile the needs of downtown churches to expand with the needs of residents already strapped for parking spaces. After more than two hours of public comment on a zoning text amendment permitting downtown businesses and churches to build additions without providing added on-site parking, as current zoning requires, the commission voted 4-1 to continue the matter until April 10.
As gas prices skyrocket across the nation, local residents are finding ways to avoid the pumps. “We’re walking a lot more,” Shirley Kroh, of Woodsboro, said Monday while strolling through downtown Frederick. Throughout Frederick County and among service stations surveyed, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is about $1.54.
While the majority of Burkittsville residents want the town to communicate with the producers of the sequel to “The Blair Witch Project,” they are nearly split as to whether they should roll out the welcome mat. Mayor Joyce Brown said she was pleased that 75 percent of the surveys were returned. Eighteen said the producers should be allowed to film. Twelve said “no,” and 15 people returned the surveys without making a decision. Two other voted “yes” and “no.”
