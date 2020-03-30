100 Years Ago
March 30, 1920
The tail-end of the storm that swept the Middle West Sunday reached this city yesterday in the shape of a lively gale. The wind made lots more noise in the county than in the city, but did no damage in these parts. The wind brought a touch of cool weather, making the day striking on contrast to the spring-like weather of Palm Sunday.
Another mishap that might have resulted seriously but fortunately did not, occurred at the corner of West Third and Bentz streets yesterday afternoon when a horse attached to a buggy driven by Walton Howard and a Studebaker automobile came together. As the horse and automobile met, the animal leaped forward and landed on the hood of the car. The driver of the machine and the occupant of the buggy jumped out and both claimed that the other was to blame.
50 Years Ago
March 30, 1970
Questionnaires for the 1970 Census of Population and Housing are now being distributed by the Post Office to all households in this area. The form contains seven questions about every person in the household and 13 questions about the dwelling. The personal information asked for is: name, address, sex, color or race, month and year of birth, whether married or single, and relationship to head of the household. The sample questions include inquiries on country of birth, schooling, employment, income and related items.
Peter Wood, 17-year-old pianist from Thurmont, won first place in the senior division of the Seventh Annual Bartok Competition held at American University March 22.
In its first track meet ever the Frederick Community College thin-clads defeated Anne Arundel Community College Saturday 75 to 52 by winning 12 of 19 events at the losers’ track. The locals bucking 25 to 30 mile an hour winds and cool temperatures managed to turn in several exceptional performances. Ellis Tullis cleared 6’0” in the high jump as Jerry Baker followed in second with a 5’10” leap. Tullis, with no previous high school experience, showed fine style using a straddle. Baker, on the other hand, employed the “Fosburg-flop” technique.
20 Years Ago
March 30, 2000
Frederick County won’t have the authority to impose a tax on hotel and motel room rentals this year and the county’s state lawmakers may lose some sleep for asking for the levy in the first place. Sen. Barbara Hoffman, chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee, on Wednesday admonished the county’s delegation to the General Assembly for requesting the taxing authority without the support of the county’s two senators.
A flood of interest in the city’s Carroll Creek real estate closely followed the recent groundbreaking on the downtown MARC train station and East Street extension, signaling to city officials that Frederick’s decade-old development scheme is finally gaining momentum. Since the groundbreaking a little more than two weeks ago, the city has received a handful of inquiries about erecting office buildings off Maxwell Alley and two inquiries about building condominiums off Carroll Street.
