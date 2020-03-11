100 Years Ago
March 11, 1920
Thirty-five to 40 cents a gallon is the estimated price at which gasoline will be selling in Frederick as a result of the acute world shortage of crude oil. This prediction was made this morning by local oil men who added that the world shortage is due to the elimination of the oil fields in Russia and elsewhere through the war, the slackening of production in American oil fields and the Mexican situation.
“Did Whittier have any foundation for the writing of his poem ‘Barbara Fritchie’” asks the Philadelphia Press. And the answer is: Regarding the origin of the poem, little is known other than the following letter which Whittier wrote to a friend in 1880: “My Dear Friend: I have a portrait of the good Lady Barbara from the saintly hand of Dorothea Dix, whose life is spent in words of love and duty, and a cane made of wood from Barbara’s cottage, sent me by Dr. Steiner, of the Maryland Senate. Whether she did all that my poem ascribes to her or not, she was a brave and true woman. I followed the account given me in a private letter and in the papers of the time.”
50 Years Ago
March 11, 1970
He joined the Uniteds during a new and exciting time — when the volunteer fire company was just completing the shift from horses to gasoline powered motor engines. Ola A. Cook, better known to his friends as Bodie, was a youth of 18 from Lime Kiln when he became a member of the United Steam Fire Engine Company in 1912. “There was only one door to the Uniteds firehouse when I joined, now there are three,” Bodie said as he lounged in the red firehouse on South Market Street where he has been a fixture for so many years. “And then the old fire house still had the aroma of horses, but now the only horses are kept under the hoods of the fire engines.”
The 91-acre former Wenner property on Souder Road was rezoned by the Brunswick Town Board according to a local developer’s wishes after the town planning commission reversed an earlier proposal to parts of the zoning, with both actions taking place following a Tuesday night public hearing. The rezoning will allow Brunswick Associates to include a 32-acre business district within their proposed development.
Although he’s easily the smallest man on the court, Spencer Johnson is one of the bigger reasons for Frederick’s success this year. Barely 5 feet 4 inches, the Cadet guard has the best outside shot on the squad, can drive to the basket with anyone and has turned into the team leader. Without him Frederick might not be going to the state basketball semi-finals agains Sherwood Thursday at Cole Field House.
20 Years Ago
March 11, 2000
About a dozen state and local officials broke ground Friday for two of the crown jewels of downtown Frederick. A commuter train station and the extension of East Street. The two projects, totaling $58.2 million, have long been sought.
Help wanted ads have led Winchester Hall to want some help for its pocketbook. The tight market for employees has meant the county burned through its budget for advertising job openings.
Tourism infused more than $126 million into Frederick County in 1998, an increase of 7.2 percent from the previous year, according to a study recently released by the Maryland Office of Tourism Development. In Frederick County, tourism produced more than $34 million in payroll income and created about 1,860 jobs.
