100 Years Ago
March 7, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 7, 1970
County Commissioner Wallace E. Hutton has launched “a non-partisan, non-political campaign to put the question of charter government on the local election ballot this fall. I don’t conceive that there would be any opposition to charter government,” said Hutton, citing the universal demand in the county for the improvement of local government. Hutton sees the creation of charter government as a method giving local people closer control and more influence over their government.
The possibility of cloudy skies threatens to veil the natural spectacle of today’s total eclipse of the sun for many areas along the east coast, but the weather bureau has issued a favorable forecast for Frederick, calling for fair skies and mild temperatures. The sun will blink out completely early in the afternoon for two to three minutes along an 85 mile wide path from Florida through Virginia, Frederick is not in the area of totality. This will be the last chance for Easterners to witness a total solar eclipse in this century.
20 Years Ago
March 7, 2000
Linganore High School is infested with rodents, roaches and bees, and the 37-year-old building has leaky roofs, and poor septic, heating and ventilation systems, according to a group of parents. Citizens Against an Unsafe/Unhealthy School Environment (CAUSE) wants something done about the many problems. The group has scheduled a meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s media center. The group’s letter listed several other problems at the school, including limited handicap access, inadequate parking and a shortage of classroom.
Warm weather and the excitement of Frederick County’s first school board election could boost voter turnout for today’s primary elections by more than 10 percent, according to Frederick County Elections Board Director Maxine Pratt. The last Super Tuesday primary, in 1996, drew 27 percent of Frederick County’s registered voters. This year she expects between 35 and 40 percent will make it to the polls.
Since the start of the year, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has bought 31 cars and trucks, expanding its fleet to about 150 vehicles. Amounting to $599,931, the purchases replace 18 old cars and provide transportation for 13 new employees, Sheriff Jim Hagy said on Monday. The purchases include 12 Ford Crown Victorias, eight Chevrolet Impalas, seven Chevrolet Luminas and four Ford Explorers. To pay for the vehicles, the county piggybacked onto contracts with the state, and Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties. “It was the cheapest way to get what we needed to accommodate our people,” Sheriff Hagy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.