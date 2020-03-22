100 Years Ago
March 22, 1920
John Frederick Cronise, a wealthy landowner, died at his home at Harmony Grove on Saturday evening at 8 o’clock of heart trouble. He was 68 years, 5 months and 19 days old. He had been ill but a few weeks. It is estimated that Mr. Cronise was worth between $100,000 and $150,000, the bulk of it being invested in three farms. He was a remarkably successful farmer. His home farm last year is reported to have produced from 21 to 22 barrels of corn per acre.
A class in mechanical drawing will be organized in the Y.M.C.A. Many young men in the city have asked that some course in mechanics be started at the Y. W.H. Haskins, factory manager of the Automotive Tractor Co., will be the instructor. Ten lessons will be given for $1.50.
Shot down Thursday night by an unidentified man as he answered a rap at his door at his home near Sykesville, Joshua Merryman, an aged recluse, supposed to be possessed of considerable wealth, is expected to die at any minute. Two neighbors, Nimrod Brouthers and his wife, who were in the house when the shooting took place and who departed hurriedly when they learned what had happened, are in jail at Westminster and Sheriff Bloom and a posse of men are scouring Carroll county for the old man’s son, Stanley Merryman. The elder Merryman lived alone and seldom left the place, only going now and then to the village store to purchase supplies. Nothing was known of the crime until yesterday when Louis Boone, another neighbor, went to the little hut and found the old man unconscious in a pool of blood.
50 Years Ago
March 22, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 22, 2000
New homes could face a bevy of new levies to support the expansion of government to handle the effect of growth. The county now charges impact fees to help pay for school construction. A consultant told the Frederick County Commissioners on Tuesday that fees should be imposed to pay for libraries, parks and other services that have to grow as the county’s population increases.
The residents and staff of Homewood at Frederick are moving from their downtown site this week to a spacious rural setting. The brand new Homewood at Crumland Farms, at 7404 Willow Road off U.S. 15, will allow the home “to expand into a full service retirement community,” Cheryl Wright, director of marketing, said Tuesday.
