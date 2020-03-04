100 Years AGo
March 4, 1920
Immediate relief for congestion in schools of Frederick is sought by the officials of the board of education. There is a crying need for improved facilities in the rural schools, but the condition is not so serious as in Frederick, where children attend classes in ill-lighted basements. It is estimated that four or five rooms, large enough to accommodate from 35 to 50 pupils, are required to care for the congestion. From Harmony, about eight miles north of Myersville, yesterday came a delegation protesting to Superintendent G. Lloyd Palmer over conditions at this school. It is a two-room building, and members of the delegation say “sits in a mudhole.”
Montana led all the states in the percentage of battle deaths in the World War. For each 1,000 Montana men who came to the colors, 17.2 gave their lives in action or as the result of woulds. Pennsylvania was next with an even 17 to each 1,000 and North Dakota third with 16.9 battle deaths for each 1,000. Maryland had 12.2 deaths per 1,000.
Miss May Hine, of near Lander, a Baptist missionary stationed in Canton, China, writes interestingly of a trip she took to a little town in the interior of China. She describes the method of traveling in China, stating that the people do not travel on a regular schedule. She also described the ceremonies that the Chinese children in the schools held in celebration of Christmas.
50 Years Ago
March 4, 1970
A total eclipse of the sun visible from Frederick is due Saturday, March 7, for the Southeastern part of the United States. In Maryland, the eclipse is expected to reach from 90 to 95 percent of totality, starting at about 12:30 p.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. U.S. astronomers are preparing for what they hope to be the “eclipse of the century.” The last comparable total eclipse over the United States occurred in 1878, the next will be in 2024.
Walkersville High School vocational agriculture students will join FFA member throughout the nation in activities to emphasize the importance of agriculture during FFA Week. National FFA week is scheduled in February to honor George Washington who was an outstanding farmer as well as a great leader.
20 Years Ago
March 4, 2000
Two weeks after resigning as chief operations officer of the City of Frederick, Rick Weldon has changed his mind and decided to stay, city officials announced Friday. The news stunned those in Brunswick, who were already making plans to welcome Mr. Weldon home as their city administrator. Frederick officials were elated, however, about being able to hold onto one of their cabinet officers after others have left. Brunswick Mayor Tom Smith said he learned the news by e-mail at 6:30 a.m. Friday after he arrived at his office in Virginia. “I don’t event get the decency of a phone call,” said Mr. Smith, who lives a few houses away from Mr. Weldon. “And after I went out on a limb to hire him back here.”
The Frederick County PTA is upset at Gov. Parris Glendening’s proposal to include approximately $6 million in next year’s budget for textbooks to private schools. The group was so upset it approached the county’s state lawmakers at a meeting earlier this week. Sharla Worley, president of the county’s PTA, said they asked Delegate Donald Elliott, R-Frederick/Carroll, to try to stop the measure because public funds were needed for public schools. She said members complained Frederick County lacks an adequate supply of textbooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.