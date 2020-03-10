100 Years Ago
March 10, 1920
The Chicago Reserve Bank rule stipulating that bachelors receiving a salary of not more than $125 per month should not marry has caused considerable comment among married as well as single men in this city. Those who are married and as well as single men in this city. Those who are married and have families invariably say “don’t.” Many of these men, in fact most of them, admit that their income was considerably less than $125 a month when they married but the cost of living then was one hundred percent less than now and their advice is to go slow in the direction of matrimony if you haven’t more than $125 to provide for thirty days.
Weather conditions during the past month have caused thousands of dollars damage to roads, bridges and culverts throughout the county. During the past ten days the county commissioners have received reports of damages from all over the county and it is believed that the melting of the ice and snow will disclose a great deal more damage.
50 Years Ago
March 10, 1970
All those new highways going here, going there — something new every time you turn around. They’ll wind up paving over all of Maryland, right? Wrong. A survey by the Bureau of Highway Information of the Maryland State Roads Commission shows that all the State highways here cover about 0.27 percent of the 10,572 square miles of Maryland. Put another way, there are 29 square miles of paved highways in the Free State.
A tiny building on East South street houses one of Frederick county’s last actual blacksmiths, James E. Kemp, who has proudly carried on the Kemp trade for twenty years. Kemp’s teacher was his father, who was a blacksmith for nearly 50 years. The high point of the business now is shoeing horses.
20 Years Ago
March 10, 2000
In a bizarre twist, the Frederick Historic District Commission on Thursday voted against both rejecting and approving a plan to demolish part of a 180-year-old building, leaving the project in a bureaucratic limbo. The votes left Federated Charities Corp. in the lurch. The agency appeared unsure how to proceed after seven years of planning the demolition and renovation at 16 and 22 S. Market St. Federated Charities wants to demolish a stable and small auxiliary building lining a courtyard between the two buildings. The plan has received HDC concept approval in September.
A local author will publish four military thrillers through the same editor as Tom Clancy — but he doesn’t want to be compared to him. David E. Meadows, of Frederick, will release the first in the series, “Blood on the Med,” later this year. The next three novels will be released between April and October of 2001, he said. “I am walking on Cloud Nine,” Mr. Meadows said of the books deal he struck with Berkley Books. All the novels deal with a down-sized United States military fighting in the Mediterranean in the near future. He uses his 30-years of experience in the Navy, including cryptology and his service as commanding officer of Naval Reconnaissance Support Action in Rota, Spain, to help make the books authentic, he said.
