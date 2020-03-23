100 Years Ago
March 23, 1920
Story after story of horses found standing on the battlefield beside their stricken riders have been told. Frederick county has a horse story that rivals any tale. Five minutes before the late John F. Cronise died he called his driving mare by name. He is reported to have said, “Nellie, whoa, whoa!” The mare soon after Mr. Cronise’s death on Saturday refused to eat and all day Sunday the animal stood around with her head down and refused to eat or drink. A veterinarian was summoned and he failed to diagnose the ailment of the mare. The death of the faithful horse came early yesterday afternoon. One man who has had considerable experience with horses said that it was the first time in his life that he had ever seen an animal die of grief and he knew that grief had caused the death of Nellie.
The meat house of Prof. Lynn Stephens on the Baltimore State Road, near Frederick, was broken open and eight pieces of meat, hams and shoulders, were stolen by an unknown party or parties late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1970
Local legislators, with one exception, expressed indecision on the most controversial bill before the Maryland General Assembly — a bill which would provide an estimated $12 million to non-public schools in the form of salaries for teachers. Only one local delegate, Del. William Houck, expressed a stand on the measure, which is expected to come to a vote as early as today. “I’m opposed to the passage of the bill,” Houck said. “This is the wrong time for such a measure, and if we were to pass it I would like to see it accompanied by an amendment which would provide the source of funds.”
A movement to place the question of charter government on the fall general election ballot is expected to gain county-wide support as the first petitions are circulated this week, according to county commissioner Walllace Hutton. Joining with Hutton in the non-political, non-partisan project is local Republican J. Richard Hudson, who served as chairman of the Frederick County Government Study Commission, which in December 1967 recommended that the county adopt the charter system of government.
20 Years Ago
March 23, 2000
Frederick residents slogged through a sopping Wednesday after more than an inch of rain drenched the area Tuesday, causing rivers and streams to swell and flooding some roads. Tuesday’s rainstorm bumped up the year-to-date precipitation total in Frederick to 7.58 inches, according to The Frederick News-Post’s weather station. March has already brought 4.89 inches to Frederick. The average rainfall for the month is 3.41 inches.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new fire station will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The building will be at the intersection of Md. 464 and Ballenger Creek Pike. The Carroll Manor Volunteer Fire Co. has been actively recruiting people for its substation in Point of Rocks for the past few years. The four-bay drive-through station, which will be situated on 1.8 acres, will be known as “Company 28,” said Ed Johnson, president of Carroll Manor.
