100 Years Ago
March 20, 1920
The Ijamsville Grange has secured a library of 36 books from the Maryland Public Library Commission, Towson, for use by the community. Books of fiction and adventure, other novels and agricultural books are included in the selection. The public school at Ijamsville has been made the neighborhood library and Miss Alta Norrie, the teacher, has been made the librarian.
When the super dreadnought Maryland, the biggest and most powerful fighting ship of the Navy, slides into the water at Newport News on Saturday the event will be witnessed by a party of prominent Marylanders, headed by Governor Ritchie. Mrs. E. Brooke Lee will break the customary bottle of wine, probably champagne, as the monster glides from the ways.
Fruit growers the country over were startled several months ago by the announcement sent out from Hagerstown that a hybrid between a grapefruit and an apple had been grown in Washington county by an orchardist who had been experimenting for about 10 years for the development of a new kind of fruit embodying all the good qualities of both fruits. However, The Post has learned from good authority that this story was pure bunkum. Further than that, many readers will be surprised to know that the story was a fake in its entirety.
50 Years Ago
March 20, 1970
Frederick County school bus drivers voted last night to accept one of two proposals presented by Board of Education representatives at the Independent Fire Hall. The drivers voted to accept one of two alternatives. The group will not publicize which proposal it has chosen until after it is presented to the County Commissioners at the March 26 budget hearing, spokesman Mary Fulmer said after the vote, which was taken during the closed portion of the meeting.
The resignation of Jarrell Legg as City Engineer was accepted at the Thursday meeting of the Frederick Board of Aldermen with Robert J. Rothenhoefer accepting the position on the grounds that he be allowed to continue his affiliation with Rothenhoefer Engineers.
20 Years Ago
March 20, 2000
Alan G. Lance said Sunday that the American Legion needs to focus its advertising campaign efforts on the country's 8.1 million Vietnam veterans to secure the organization's viability in the future. Mr. Lance, the attorney general for Idaho, serves as the national commander of the American Legion and visited Frederick this past weekend, calling the American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 "one of the showcase posts in Maryland."
The Frederick chapter of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women's Club, along with the Frederick Youth Center, held a minority youth fair celebrating black women's history at the former Seventh-day Adventist Church Community Building Saturday. "We want to give hope," said club president and fair organizer Shirley Snowden. "We want to show children where they are born and raised doesn't have to be where they end up being for their entire lives."
