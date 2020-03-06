100 Years Ago
March 6, 1920
The gloves worn by Jack Dempsey when he knocked out Jess Willard on display in the window of the Star theater. These gloves are creating a sensation, especially among the boxing fans of the city, and were secured by Manager W.L.O. Fisher, of the Star, from the Pathe Exchange, from which he booked the serial entitled “Dare Devil Jack.”
All over the county high water was reported. The Monocacy river early in the day was a raging torrent but towards evening had receded somewhat. All day the river was spread over the lowlands and tons of ice in huge blocks were being carried down by the swift current. In the area of Ceresville the water was running across the road and traffic was hindered. Milk was not delivered yesterday. People from the rural districts in the Walkersville and Mt. Pleasant were isolated from the rest of the county. The storm, which raged all day yesterday, and part of the night, was the ending of the blizzard which swept the West the middle of the week.
50 Years Ago
March 6, 1970
Frederick County school bus drivers presented a petition to the Board of Education Thursday afternoon declaring that unless the drivers receive an adequate pay raise, they will not report for work this September. Mary Fulmer, spokesman for the group, presented the Board with three demands voted by the drivers at their Feb. 26 meeting. Drivers want the base pay raised from $155 to $225; same hospitalization plan provided other county employees; and 30 days accumulative sick-leave. Presently, if a driver does not use his ten days annual sick leave, he loses them.
Fort Detrick and the STRATCOM facility on the base will lose 347 civilian positions in the latest cutback which will be detailed today by Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird. Fort Detrick’s reduction will be by 295 civilian jobs by the end of June, STRATCOM will lose 24 military and 52 civilian positions by Dec. 11. STRATCOM is an integral part of the Army’s communications network.
20 Years Ago
March 6, 2000
Thirty-seven Frederick County residents have had Legionnaires’ Disease since county health officers began counting cases in 1984, though it has permanently claimed only one victim since 1989, Charlotte Wireman. It’s uncertain whether anyone else has died of Legionnaires’ because the county health department has not kept track of Legionnaires’ deaths and the state only began counting Legionnaires’ cases, and Legionnaires’ deaths in 1989.
It’s moving day at the C. Burr Artz Central Library. The library will be closed for two weeks as workers move approximately 166,000 books, magazines and other items to the library’s temporary home on Spectrum Drive. The downtown location will be closed for the next two years while it undergoes a major renovation. The $7 million renovation project will take about 22 months. The project will nearly double the size of the facility, add a second floor and include many modern amenities the building currently lacks.
Maryland’s independent voters will be able to cast ballots Tuesday when the Republican party engages in the state’s first open primary. If the local GOP faithful has a say, it will be the last. Republicans should be the ones who choose Republican candidates, they say. And, Sen. John McCain’s insurgence against Gov. George W. Bush, fueled in part by crossover Democrats and Independents, only confirms that position, Republicans say.
