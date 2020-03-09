100 Years Ago
March 9, 1920
To the residents of Frederick county comes the glad news that the nine miles of road from the Mason and Dixon line, leading into Gettysburg will be rebuilt during the coming summer.
In an effort to release ice jammed in the Susquehanna river, near Port Deposit, Md., Mayor Vanneman today requested Colonel Banhoff, commander of the Aberdeen Proving Ground, to send aeroplanes over the river this afternoon and have the aviators drop bombs on the gorges above the Baltimore and Ohio railroad bridge. Officials believe that the bombs will break up the ice jammed in the river.
50 Years Ago
March 9, 1970
An explosion ripped through a wall in a Braddock Heights home late last night, and within seconds a raging fire had engulfed the dwelling, burning it to the ground. A neighbor identified the owner as Harry King, who was not at home at the time of the explosion. King’s house, three houses away from the Braddock Heights Fire Company on Jefferson Boulevard, showed signs placing the site of the explosion in the furnace area of the dwelling.
An excellent opportunity for Frederick County teenagers to become legally certified to operate tractors and large farm equipment on private property may be offered free by the County Extension Service and the Department of Labor for both 4-H members and non-members if sufficient interest is shown.
Firemen from three companies responded to an apparently set fire at a former Esso Station at the intersection of Md. 28 and U.S. 15 at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Chief Mac Kaiser of the Carroll Manor Fire Department said someone apparently broke in through the front door of the unused building and set paper afire in various places throughout the building. Kaiser said even calendars on the wall had been set afire.
20 Years Ago
March 9, 2000
Record-breaking warmth Wednesday left many Frederick County residents feeling as if it were June 8 rather than March 8. Wednesday’s high temperature soared to 82 degrees under sunny skies, according to The Frederick News-Post Sound Source weather station. The previous record, set in 1974, was 76 degrees. The average high temperature for March 8 was 53 degrees.
A war of words raged Wednesday night at City Hall as armies of supporters and opponents battled over a South End aid office at a Frederick Board of Aldermen meeting. At issue was the Frederick Community Action Agency’s request for a $185,000 federal Community Development Block Grant to buy the old Lough Monument building at 121 S. Market St. The agency wants to use the building as office space to administer assistance programs primarily geared toward low-income homeowners. South End residents complained that the city has persistently concentrated welfare agencies in their neighborhood, attracting a “bad element” and crippling economic development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.