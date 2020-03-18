100 Years Ago
March 18, 1920
Being struck by a Pennsylvania passenger train and hurled through the air for a distance of more than 40 feet, and escaping injury was the unique experience of Edward D. Turner Jr., Washington, yesterday morning at New Midway. Turner is a representative of the American Can Company in this district and left Frederick early yesterday morning on a business trip for Pennsylvania. He was driving a Ford roadster with a winter top and did not hear the approaching train.
The perfect man, the 100 percent candidate for a municipal office was Tuesday discovered and verified to Director Furbush of the Department of Public Health, by the Civil Service Commission says the Philadelphia Press. Not more than two or three times in the history of the Civil Service Commission, it was stated has an applicant been certified for appointment with a mark of 100. The successful man in the case is Dr. William H. Stoner, residing at the Bartram Hotel, who took the test for the position of second assistant chemist in the Bureau of Hospitals. The salary is $1,500 a year. Dr. Stoner was born in Thurmont.
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1970
Despite a warm, sunny Tuesday, and just a few days away from the beginning of spring, the weatherman predicted residents here could wake up to an inch of snow this morning. Forecasters had been calling for accumulation up to four inches for today, but revised their forecasts.
No one would believe that a goat could walk the streets of Frederick and stroll into a tavern, but it actually happened Monday night. It seems that this goat, name and sex unknown, wandered away from the livestock sale on East South Street. Some how, the animal slipped unscathed through the traffic of downtown Frederick and into Brownie’s Restaurant atop West Patrick Street hill about 11:30 p.m.
20 Years Ago
March 18, 2000
Defense spending not only covers guns, backpacks and boots for soldiers, or missiles, tanks and jets. It also includes support systems like the kitchens, latrines, laundries and showers developed by companies like Frederick Manufacturing. The 20-year-old design, engineering and production firm has been tucked away on Wisner Street for years, quietly making its mark in the government contracting field. It recently landed a contract, comparable to those snagged by such large contractors as Lockheed Martin, to build mobile kitchens for the Army.
The Frederick Board of Aldermen this week adopted new rules for the Baker Park band shell, limiting the time when music can be played. The band shell now can only be used between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. except on Easter Sunday and the 4th of July, and music can only be played for a maximum of six hours. The aldermen approved the new band shell policy by a unanimous vote.
NEW YORK — The American magazine industry will lose one of its oldest and best-known titles in May when Life publishes its last monthly issue.
Frederick Municipal Airport is one of three Western Maryland airports scheduled to receive $150,000 annually in federal funds over the next four years. The money will be used in airport construction efforts in Frederick as well as the Cumberland Regional Airport and Garrett County Airport.
