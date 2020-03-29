100 Years Ago
March 29, 1920
The Co-operative Grocery Company, Frederick’s new enterprise to combat the high cost of living, is planning to open its place of business April 15. The store will be located in the room formerly occupied by George Wenner, plumber, North Market street, between Third and Fourth streets, and will be an up-to-date business establishment. The plan is to sell as direct from the market to the consumer as possible. No dividends will be paid on the stock and profits will be eliminated, save the actual expenses of conducting the business.
Cornelius Wachter and Charles Carver were before Justice J. Grahame Johnson because of the failure of their children to report regularly to school. It was shown that Carver’s children had attended but 29 days since the term began last September. He stated that illness in his family and bad conditions of the road from his home to the school were responsible for the absence. It developed, however, that his young son had been seen hunting during school hours and on another occasion had been at a sale.
The local police were notified late last night to capture a burglar who is wanted in Baltimore on two charges. The local force is of the belief that the man wanted is connected with either the jewelry store robbery or with the distillery robbery of 54 barrels of “licker.” The local authorities are of the opinion that the man will not tarry long in Frederick, but if not caught immediately will leave for Brunswick and catch a freight for the West.
50 Years Ago
March 29, 1970
This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 29, 2000
The FBI is coming to Frederick, but not to serve warrants or assist in arrest. Agents will use the Frederick Police Department’s Charles V. Main Training Facility in Linganore for target training and weapons classes, said Special Agent Pete Gulotta of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. The FBI has budgeted more than $200,000 over the next few years to improve the campus with state-of-the-art target training and a new classroom building, Mr. Gulotta said. Frederick police will share the improvements with FBI agents from Maryland and Delaware.
Maryland State Police responded to a call from a Frederick County school bus in Point of Rocks Monday at about 4 p.m. after a rider said he saw a man with a handgun. Police said a 10-year-old on the bus began screaming and crying and told his bus driver that he had seen a man in a black ski mask in the rear of the bus holding a handgun. The bus and elementary students were searched and no ski mask or handgun was found, police said. None of the other students had seen the man. Police said the child had an overactive imagination and that the bus continued on its route.
