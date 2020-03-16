100 Years Ago
March 16, 1920
Returning home from a play at the Redman’s Hall, the eighteen-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Moberly, Brunswick, found her mother bound, gagged with a pillow slip over her head, laying on the floor. Mrs. Moberly said that about 9:30 o’clock on Friday night two men with black masks completely covering their faces, entered her home and told her to throw up her hands. She at first thought they were fooling and said, “I am not afraid of you man.” Two men then drew revolvers. The men bound her hands and and put a handkerchief in her mouth and then placed a pillow slip over her head. The house was ransacked and $40 was taken out of the woman’s pocket in her dress.
Monthly reports at the Frederick County Cow Testing Association for January and February show an excellent record for Albert S. Remsberg, near Middletown, who owns a cow that leads the county in milk and butter fat production. January shows that the highest producing cow made 73.6 pounds of butter fat and is owned by Albert S. Remsberg. The cow is a registered Holstein, 3 years old and producing during the month 2,496 pounds of milk. The same cow produced the greatest amount of butter fat during the month of February, that is 56.8 pounds.
50 Years Ago
March 16, 1970
Good Morning! “You have no more right to consume happiness without producing it than to consume wealth without producing it.” — Shaw
Francis Scott Key, who has been honored with memorials in a number of places, including Terra Rubra, the place of his birth near Keymar, and his grave in Frederick, will be honored Wednesday with a “living memorial.” The memorial will be located in Virginia some distance south of Georgetown, where Key made his home after leaving Frederick. His Georgetown home was torn down, but near the site was built the Francis Scott Key Memorial Bridge across the Potomac.
20 Years Ago
March 16, 2000
Many students at Walkersville High School are planning to wear bandanas today to protest the one-day suspension of a girl earlier this week for wearing one. But a decision by Principal Jay Berno to allow bandanas may untie the knot the school is in.
A national pilot program for a military-style school for high school dropouts looking for a new approach to life is to start at Fort Ritchie next school year. Role Models American Inc. signed a lease Wednesday with PenMar Development Corp. to base its federally-funded plot program at the former Army base in Cascade.
Despite several attempts by lawmakers to remove $6 million for private school textbooks from Gov. Parris Glendening’s proposed budget, lawmakers made a key decision Wednesday to retain the funding. Senators debated the merits of helping private schools buy textbooks using a small portion of the state’s Cigarette Restitution Fund. There are about 130,000 private school students in Maryland.
