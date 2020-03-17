100 Years Ago
March 17, 1920
Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker stated yesterday that in his opinion photographs should be taken of criminals, especially those considered bad men, as soon as they are arrested and lodged in jail. He added that if this rule was adopted material aid would be furnished in identifying a class of criminals they usually give the authorities a great deal of trouble.
A steel rod about 40 inches in length and five-eighths of an inch in diameter, slipping from a rope with which it was being lowered into a well, was the cause of a dangerous and painful accident to William Shuff yesterday shortly after dinner. The man was down about 30 feet in a well and a fellow workman was lowering the rod to him on a rope. The steel rod slipped through the noose and fell directly upon the trapped man. The workman at the top of the well yelled a warning but the space was so small that Shuff could not dodge the falling missile. The steel rod struck Shuff on the cheek and penetrated under the skin coming out under the jaw in the thick part of the neck. The rod narrowly missed the jugular vein. He calmly pulled the bar from his face and dropped it, and then climbed up the ladder to the top unassisted.
50 Years Ago
March 17, 1970
Approximately 600-700 amalgamated clothing workers employed by Sagner’s, Hartz, both of Frederick, and the Stanley Hartz of Union Bridge Manufacturing Company, will be among those observing a nationwide work stoppage on March 19. The entire work force of the three Frederick County clothing manufacturing companies will travel to the Baltimore Civic Center to participate in a rally after which they will proceed to city hall where the Mayor will address the gathering.
Sp4 Larry Lee Wachter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Wachter Jr., of Mountaindale, is now serving a tour of duty in Vietnam. The 1967 graduate of Governor Thomas Johnson High school, is stationed at CuChi, South Vietnam.
Kenny Boyd has been selected for the third straight time to the News-Post All-City Basketball team. Boyd, who led Frederick to runners-up in state Class B Competition, this year and was a member of three other teams that traveled to the state finals, averaged 27.3 points as a senior this season. Boyd also does his share of the defensive work capturing over 15 rebounds per contest.
20 Years Ago
March 17, 2000
Local potato artists were asked to enter their best-dressed potato, clothed like a leprechaun, of course, in a contest held at the Shamrock Restaurant in Thurmont this week. Dressing up a potato joined the annual potato peeling contest in the U.S. 15 restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The best potato was entered by Thurmont resident Jon Bramson. It was picked as the potato that looked most like a leprechaun.
Assistant City Attorney Heather Smith this week walked away from her job at Frederick City Hall, quitting nearly two weeks earlier than expected. Chief Operations Officer Rick Weldon on Tuesday received a memo from Ms. Smith saying she was resigning effective immediately. The memo gave no reason for her abrupt departure, said Mr. Weldon.
