100 Years Ago
March 13, 1920
“Frederick is on the verge of a commercial awakening, and the new era is looming up before our eyes. Opportunity is knocking at our door and it is up to the business men of this city to take advantage of it,” said Casper E. Cline at the annual meeting of the Frederick Board of Trade last night. During the past, the business men of the city have taken no interest in commercial advancement of the city, said Mr. Cline, and consequently something must be done. The housing conditions in the city at the present times are serious. Men seeking employment in the city are faced with the problems of getting homes.
Washington police have arrested Manny Coleman, alias Charles J. Robinson, on a charge of theft. He is said to be wanted by Martinsburg, W.Va., authorities for receiving stolen goods. Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker was notified of his arrest yesterday and told that Coleman had admitted to robbing stores in Frederick. It is believed that Coleman may have been implicated in sacking Markey’s shoe store.
50 Years Ago
March 13, 1970
The TGIF (Thank Goodness It’s Friday) parties, those blessed weekly events, may not be so well-attended today. Friday the 13th is upon us again.
The recently completed C&P Telephone Co. building on East Patrick Street is another indicator of the growth of the Downtown Frederick area. This will be the direct-distance dialing center for the county, as Frederick expands and downtown business and companies expand with it.
Frank Owens Jr., store manager of the Shop and Save Supermarket, now open in the Monocacy Village Shopping Center, Mayor E. Paul Magaha and Charles Haines director of retail programming for the B. Green and Co., discussed plans about the new merchandising program of the store, which reopened Wednesday. Formerly operating as the IGA Foodliner Store, the store was closed for three days in order to re-arrange its merchandising to operate under the slogan of “Dynamic Discounts.” The grocery is the latest to operate as a Discount grocery in the area.
20 Years Ago
March 13, 2000
Local Catholics agreed Sunday that Pope John Paul II was right to apologize to Jews, women and minorities, and they also agreed with his sentiments. During a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, the Pope asked God for forgiveness for sins committed by Roman Catholics through the ages.
Three Frederick County lawmakers who co-sponsored a bill that would legalize marijuana for medical use are disappointed but not surprised it failed to pass the House Judiciary Committee on Friday night. Delegates David Brinkley, Louise Snodgrass and Sue Hecht supported the bill, which would have given patients suffering certain illness the right to use marijuana to ease their suffering. The bill was rejected by the House committee 11-7, with one abstention.
Frederick County residents got a stiff reminder of what March weather can really be like Sunday with blustery winds and chilling temperatures. The temperature Sunday was 48 degrees, according to state police. The low was 33 degrees. Neither figure is especially cold for this time of year, but is a far cry from last week’s 80-degree days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.