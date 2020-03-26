100 Years Ago
March 26, 1920
The death of John Ross Key in Baltimore on Wednesday night marks the termination of one of Maryland’s oldest families. He was the last of his family to remember his acquaintance with his grandfather, Francis Scott Key, author of “The Star-Bangled Banner.” Mr. Key was 82 years old. He was born in Hagerstown on July 16, 1838, the son of John Ross Key and Virginia Ringgold Key. His father died several weeks before his birth and he was raised by his grandfather, Francis Scott Key, at his home in Washington.
Dr. Charles Russell Ely, professor of Natural Sciences at Gallaudet College, and son of the late Prof. C.W. Ely, of Frederick, has been chosen vice president of that institution. The promotion comes well merited.
50 Years Ago
March 26, 1970
A fire, which officials believe may have been set, swept through a line of garages in Brunswick last night, destroying one and damaging others. Telephone service in the town was widely disrupted when the blaze burned through C&P Telephone Company cables. One source said about 800 lines were burned. The fire in the garages behind the Weil Brothers Service Station on East Potomac Street started about 9:30 p.m. Four boys were reported seen running from the location just before the alarm was sounded.
“The name of our game is human trust. We have to believe in one another,” said Rev. Jack Clough. “If one goes down, we all go down. But we won’t go down without a fight.” Rev. Clough has acted as mediator and referee for a group of teenagers and adults who are planning “Huckleberry East,” a halfway house proposed for young people with a problem. Ideally, the group hopes to find a two-story building in a downtown area of Frederick.
20 Years Ago
March 26, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
