100 Years Ago
March 27, 1920
The member of the House of Delegates and State Senator from this county, in the present General Assembly, have taken a prominent part and have been recognized as leading figures in their respective branches of the legislature. In committee meetings and in debates on the floor the local members have made an excellent impression. Emory L. Coblentz, the Democratic floor leader, and Edgar H. McBride, both House members, have attracted more than ordinary attention.
The Boys’ High School held a unique debate. As a member of the Public Discussion League of Maryland at least one event must be held. Yesterday the school fulfilled its pledge of membership. The question yesterday has been twice debated, once in Frederick and once in Brunswick, and was “Resolved, That the Death penalty in punishment should be abolished throughout the United States.”
50 Years Ago
March 27, 1970
A quick-hitting storm ran through Frederick County last night, and in its wake left a trail of minor damage and disruption. Most of the damage was confined to annoyances, such as telephone poles out of service and power out in some locations.
Frederick Memorial Hospital has not experienced the difficulty with Medicare, Medicaid and Blue Cross programs that has been the plight of other Maryland hospitals, hospital administrator Charles A. Markel said last night. Eighteen Maryland hospitals, however, have been forced to borrow money to meet payrolls while awaiting reimbursement of nearly $19 million in patient costs under the programs.
20 Years Ago
March 27, 2000
After nearly two years of drought, the Frederick area is finally enjoying an extended round of wet weather, according to National Weather Service meteorologists. Nearly nine inches of precipitation have fallen in Frederick County so far this year, with more expected this week.
A group of female Frederick County elected officials spent part of Sunday morning offering advice to women interested in seeking public office. Delegates Louise Snodgrass and Sue Hecht, county Commissioners Ilona Hogan and Jan Gardner, Clerk of the Circuit Court Sandra Dalton and Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson took part in the discussion as part of the Frederick Women’s Fair at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
