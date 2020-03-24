100 Years Ago
March 24, 1920
After considerable trouble, a manager has been secured for the Frederick baseball team. George W. Ramsey is the man who will lead the local club in the Blue Ridge League.
Domestic troubles were the cause of the arrest of O.A. Cook, Lime Kiln, on Monday night by Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker. The warrant was sworn out and the arrest made on the charge of assaulting Osburn Six. At the trial it was learned that Cook was carrying revolver and was out looking for Six. He had told several people, said officials, around Lime Kiln that he was after Six because the latter was “running around with his wife.”
50 Years Ago
March 24, 1970
WASHINGTON — President Nixon declared the five-day-old postal strike a national emergency Monday, and sent the first of 2,500 unarmed federal troops heading into New York City to help move a mountain of mail. The government emphasized that he troops would be used in supplemental services only — sorting and hauling.
ANNAPOLIS — The American flag was raised by advocates of personal freedom and patriots alike in the Senate Monday, but the patriots prevailed and by a 32-7 vote sent to the governor an emergency bill requiring daily flag exercises in public schools. “These are not normal times,” said Sen. William L. Hodges, D-Balto. 6th, in urging passage of the mandatory flag salute to be led by teachers at the start of each day. Hodges charged that “communistic nations” were trying to undermine America’s youth, “taking away the fruits of our vineyards and sawing away the very roots of our country.”
Hikers from Frederick and Washington counties will test their stamina again April 4 in the 8th annual John F. Kennedy 50 Mile Hike sponsored by the Cumberland Valley Athletic Club. Close to 300 are expected for the hike which begins at Boonsboro Junior High School, goes up to South Mountain, along the Appalachian Trail and continues along the C&O Canal before ending up at St. James School near Hagerstown.
20 Years Ago
March 24, 2000
The planning commission Thursday night approved changes to the site plan for the Thurmont Primary School. Three major changes were made to the original site plan at the request of the commission, neighbors and state agencies. Entrances to the school were rearranged, a deceleration lane was moved and a rear sidewalk from Bennett Estates was also redesigned.
Requests for state bonding for several Frederick County projects were presented Thursday before the House Appropriations Committee. The county’s top priority for state bonding is the American Red Cross request for $650,000 to acquire and renovate the Frederick County Chapter of the Red Cross. The renovation efforts would finish out the building to house training rooms, a commercial kitchen, loading docks and offices.
