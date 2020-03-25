100 Years Ago
March 25, 1920
Thousands of dollars worth of freight was scattered along the Pennsylsania Railroad tracks on Tuesday evening when four loaded cars broke loose from a train headed for Frederick and rolled down a 60-foot embankment at Double Creek, north of Key-Mar. Among the wreckage was a load of newsprint paper for the News-Post.
Lewistown, a county town about 10 miles north of Frederick, “flitted” yesterday. By nightfall a fifth of the population had abandoned old homes and moved into other dwellings. Natives of that community say it was the biggest movin’ day on record systematically done, and all vacated homes occupied. William Enson vacated property of Joseph Carow to occupy that of “Maxie” Hill. “Maxie” Hill has moved to the farm owned by his father. Sidney Angleberger occupies the farm vacated by “Maxie” Hill. John Kelly occupies the home of William Long. William Long has moved into the property of the old wooden mill. Allen Bortner occupies the “Chaney” Rothenhoefer property, opposite the old tollgate. “Chaney” Rothenhoefer has moved into the property vacated by Sidney Angleberger.
50 Years Ago
March 25, 1970
Many residents of Woodsboro, testifying before the Board of Zoning Appeals, said they were “unalterably opposed” to a proposal for an outdoor theater near the town. An application by Rondel LeGore and Richard F. Kirkpatrick came under attack by Walter Duggan, spokesman for the group from Woodsboro last night. The request concerns a proposal for an outdoor concert theater, which would operate on Sundays, on Md. 550, near Israel Creek. It would have parking space for 1,300 vehicles.
The Tuesday afternoon budget session before the county commissioners was devoted entirely to a presentation of the Frederick Community College budget request which seeks county funds of $436,000 as the county’s 32 percent share of a total operating and capital budget of $1,353,728. President of the local college, Dr. Lewis Stephens, told the commissioners that the request is “a best estimate,” emphasizing that the move to a new and larger plant would increase enrollment as well as faculty size and that, “there is no way to accurately estimate income and expenditures.”
20 Years Ago
March 25, 2000
Good Morning: “The world is full of willing people: some willing to work, the rest willing to let them.” — Robert Frost
Stephen Powell, top winner of The Frederick News-Post History Bee for the second consecutive year, may have an edge: His parents are both historians. While that may be true, Stephen, who turns 10 today, said he believes that being born on Maryland Day may also have something to do withit.
