100 Years Ago
March 20, 1920
This date is a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 20, 1970
Doris Brown is favored to win her fourth straight individual title and the United States team its third straight crown in the Fourth Annual International Cross Country Championship meet at the VFW Country Club today. The teams represented in the meet, sponsored by the Frederick Jaycees, are: Australia, Canada, Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales and the USA.
More than 240 children received a protective vaccine against the old-fashioned, or red, measles administered Friday morning at New Market Elementary School by the county Health Department. Dr. Charles Spicknall, county health officer, said the 22 cases so far reported have been confined to the New Market area. Symptoms, which in the beginning resemble a cold, may turn into pneumonia or middle ear complications if the disease is not properly treated.
At the Friday afternoon session of preliminary budget hearings, the Frederick County Code Committee, appointed last year to recommend building, plumbing and electrical codes for adoption by the county, submitted a request to the commissioners for the creation in fiscal 1971 of a Department of Permits and Inspection to receive funds of $69,439.
20 Years Ago
March 21, 2000
Monday was the first day of spring, but the chill in the air reminded many of fall or even winter. Monday’s high temperature of 48 was several degrees below normal for the day and dreary skies kept most Frederick County residents indoors. The low temperature was 38.
It took a dummy to make Jason Sparks famous among his fellow Boy Scouts. Jason, a 14-year-old ventriloquist and Eagle Scout, is making waves with Spanky, his partner. The Middletown youngster and his comedic partner were featured in the February issue of “Boy’s Life” magazine distributed to 1,300,000 Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts across America.
Students in Ed Grablin’s agriculture science class at Walkersville High School worked on building 12 houses for kestrels or sparrow hawks Friday as a way to begin the study of predators in the ecosystem and the biological control of agricultural pests. The boxes will be placed around the county and monitored.
