100 Years Ago
March 12, 1920
At a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen last night, nearly three hours were taken in discussing improvements and repairs to the City Opera House. After giving consideration to a new heating plant, new scenery, interior decoratings, repairs to the roof and exterior painting, it was decided to have plans and specifications made by competent persons for the different improvements contemplated and to ask for bids covering the work.
Washington — Special to The Post — Whether or not 10,000,000 or more American women will participate in the election of the next President of the United States seems to depend now upon the action of Legislatures of Delaware and Washington. Thirty-four states have ratified the equal suffrage amendment. Two more are needed to put that measure in full force.
There will be a meeting of the Sugar Corn Growers’ Association Saturday in the Courthouse. The farmers will discuss the price to be asked this year for sugar corn. The local canners have offered $20. Last night County Agent A.P. Hauver said, “last year the farmers saved themselves about $126,000 by sticking together and asking a uniform price”. It is thought that the farmers will ask for $22.50.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
The Army will hold up its planned manpower cuts at Fort Detrick until the future use of the fort’s biological research laboratories is determined, Sen. Charles McC. Mathias and Cong. J. Glenn Beall jointly announced Wednesday evening. The Army’s decision means that no action will be taken on a reduction in force of 295 employees announced March 6, until the Nixon administration reaches a decision on the future of the chemical-biological warfare center, Sen. Mathias said.
Things looked very tired Wednesday at Linganore High School. In fact, there were tires everywhere. Most auspicious were dozens of tires which had (somehow and by someone) been looped over the flagpole. It was no small prank, and the culprits apparently had enlisted the aid of a truck and an extension ladder. Tires were looped over tree limbs, the mail box, fence posts — everything loopable. But how will they (the school or culprits if they are found and punished) get the tires off the flagpole? “Probably cut them,” said one student.
Local author Harold Weisberg filed suit against the U.S. Government Wednesday claiming that the State and Justice Departments had violated the 1968 “freedom of information act” in witholding information concerning the extradition trial in Britain of James Earl Ray. Weisberg, who has written an as yet unpublished book about the James Earl Ray case entitled “Coup D’Etat” said he had sought the affidavits which he claimed backed the basic thesis of the book, that there was no clear-cut evidence that Ray was Martin Luther King’s assassin.
20 Years Ago
March 12, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.