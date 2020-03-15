100 Years Ago
March 15, 1920
Widening that part of the Buckeystown pike at the old sand-hole, a short distance east of the city, has been completed and the road there has been made far safer than heretofore. With the exception of placing guard rails along both sides, which will be done later, all of the improvements have been completed.
The store at the M.J. Grove Lime plant, near this city, was broken into early yesterday morning. The burglars were evidently frightened away as they left without securing any booty. The night before, the residence of Eugene A. Wachter, at Buckeystown, was entered and an overcoat, two pocketbooks containing about $10, and some smaller articles were missed. It is believed that both robberies were committed by the same persons and that the thieves were two brothers, formerly of Middletown, who escaped from the Westminster jail recently after assaulting the turnkey with an iron bar.
50 Years Ago
March 15, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 15, 2000
Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush clinched their presidential nominations in a sweep of Southern primaries Tuesday night, securing the delegates they needed to ensure a November matchup that quickly turned contentious. Predicting victory in the fall, Mr. Bush tried to chain Mr. Gore to President Clinton’s scandals. “He can’t distance himself from the president when, for eight years, he’s served as the cheerleader-in-chief” the Texas governor told supporters. Mr. Gore told The Associated Press that voter will soon get “a choice between keeping prosperity going or going back to the Bush-Quayle days of gigantic budget deficits and paralyzed democracy.”
A Walkersville High School senior was given a one-day suspension Monday for refusing to take a bandana off her head. School officials believe that bandanas are gang-related, Natalie Mallette said. But she said there are no gangs at Walkersville High. Miss Mallette believes the school has violated her civil rights and she wants the suspension expunged from her records.
A Carroll County man found dead in a friend’s truck after a night of partying last month died of a narcotics overdose, the state medical examiner’s office has ruled. When the complete toxicology report is finished, heroin is expected to be one of the drugs that killed Justin Scott Warner, 19, of New Windsor, officials said.
