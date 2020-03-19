100 Years Ago
March 19, 1920
Washington, March 18 — The United States American naval experts say it is building more warship tonnage than any other nation. Twelve super-dreadnoughts and six great battle cruisers, aggregating 665,400 tons, are under construction. They will carry a total of 152 16-inch rifles and 24 14-inch rifles and all will have the new electric drive engine. With the completion of this fleet, probably in 1923, the United States will have a battle force of19 super-dreadnoughts and a number os smaller battleships in the second line.
In tearing down an old house on West Patrick street Wednesday, Charles Schaeffer found five knitting needles, a lead pencil and a fork with a white bone handle. The house was at one time a part of the old Fauble estate and was recently purchased by Charles Stup, who is demolishing the old dwelling and intends to build a modern house on the site. One man said last night that the old house is probably 190 years old and is one of the oldest houses in the city.
50 Years Ago
March 19, 1970
A state workshop on “Drug Abuse” will be held March 19 involving the Drug Abuse Advisory Committee and 12 similar committees from participating colleges, including Frederick Community College. The purpose of the state workshop is to provide an opportunity for the local advisory committees to discuss the problems of drug abuse in the state of Maryland.
A wet, slick blanket of snow covered the area Wednesday, but by nightfall most of it had melted under the day’s warming temperatures. The pre-spring mantle dropped about two inches at the official recording station near Frederick.
A former local pastor collapsed and died Tuesday night at Winchester Hall shortly after completion of a zoning hearing. Rev. Raymond Charles Myers, 49, Baltimore, had been attending a Board of Appeals hearing pertaining to the location of dog kennels in the Woodsboro area. He had stopped to talk with friends following the meeting and was stricken. He was transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital in the United Ambulance and was pronounced dead on arrival.
20 Years Ago
March 19, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
