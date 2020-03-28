100 Years Ago
March 28, 1920
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
50 Years Ago
March 28, 1970
Hundreds of Frederick County residents will greet the dawn of Easter Sunday with special sunrise services scheduled for various parts of the county.
“We don’t have room to keep them any longer and we can’t find homes for them,” said Shelter Manager Gilmer T. Castle Sr., of the more than 60 dogs currently housed at the overcrowded Gas House Pike Animal Shelter. The law specifies that any stray dog brought to the shelter must be kept at least 48 hours, after which it must be either adopted or destroyed. The shelter has an abundance of dogs right now, many of the “good” dogs, including three German shepherds, several collies, a golden retriever, a coon hound and assorted smaller dogs.
A child playing with matches in an upstairs closet apparently set fire to his parents’ home Friday afternoon, and before firemen could control the blaze the upstairs portion of the residence was destroyed, according to Chief Ray Gladhill of the Middletown Fire Company. Chief Gladhill said damage to the home of Edward Beachley on Mountain Church Road amounted to several thousand dollars.
20 Years Ago
March 28, 2000
A Frederick-based bus company has closed and left several area groups, including a Middletown High School chorus, scrambling to find alternative bus lines for trips and facing the possibility of losing their deposit money. Pioneer Coach is in Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a total shutdown, of the business, according to Steve Greenfield, an attorney appointed by a federal bankruptcy court as trustee for the company.
A demolition crew Monday began dismantling the old, Victorian-style house at Morningstar Foods Inc., clearing the way for an expansion of the long-time Frederick dairy. The 23,229-square-foot expansion will allow Morningstar to add three production lines that eventually will require about 50 new employees, said Plant Manager Dean A. Strobel.
Fears surrounding a new military prep school for high school dropouts planned for Fort Ritchie seem to have subsided during a public meeting held at the fort. Rumors that Role Models America would bring in teen-agers with criminal records had abounded in the Cascade area, and although school officials had released information about their program, people were worried they were being misled, Cascade activist George Drastal said after the meeting.
