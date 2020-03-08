100 Years Ago
March 8, 1920
There was but half an inch of snow on Friday night but the accumulation from the fields was sufficient to blockade all highways in the southern and eastern section of the county. Drifts from two to eight feet are reported are reported and all traffic at a standstill.
Frederick County farmers will be interested in knowing that no person in any milk depot, creamery or other place in Maryland shall prepare samples for the Babcock test, or read or make tests for the purpose of determining the composition of value of milk or cream as a basis for payment in buying or selling without first obtaining a certificate from the Maryland State Board of Agriculture or its duly designated deputies indicating that he or she is competent to perform such work.
The East Sixth Street Bowling team defeated the Ox Fibre All Stars on the Pythian Castle alleys Thursday night by a margin of 116 pins. Derr and Stevens were the high scorers, the former getting 432; the latter 418.
Four new dances will be taught at Crum’s Academy of Dancing. Reno S. Crum, manager and instructor of the local dance academy, has just returned from a trip to Baltimore during which time he received instructions in the Dardenella fox trot, New Advance fox trot, Hesitation one-step and the Rocking waltz. These dances will be taught with the regular classes.
50 Years Ago
March 8, 1970
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
20 Years Ago
March 8, 2000
Six people became trailblazers Tuesday when they won the right to compete in November’s general election for the first three elected seats on the Frederick County Board of Education. Dr. Stephen Crawford, 57, a professor and college administrator, led the field of 18 candidates in the primary election with 12,142 votes. Norine Haas, 65, retired chief executive officer of Frederick County Mental Health Association, captured second place with 10,677 votes. Ronald Peppe, president of the current appointed school board, took third place with 9,812 votes. Placing fourth through sixth were Linda Naylor, Timothy P. Gallagher and John W. Ashbury.
George W. Bush coasted to victory in Frederick County’s primary balloting Tuesday reflecting the majority he scored across Maryland. Vice President Al Gore also scored an easy lay-up against Bill Bradley. In Super Tuesday balloting, nearly 35 percent of county voters showed up at the polls, following recent history.
