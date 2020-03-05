100 Years Ago
March 5, 1920
Twelve drivers of automobiles from Raleigh, N.C., and Waxhaw, N.C., have been arrested in Middletown this week and each fined $5. The arrests were made by Deputy C. Earl Nikirk. The presiding magistrate was J.H. Kefauver. They were arrested for operating machines carrying fictitious license tags.
The rivers and creeks throughout the county are running bank full but the Monocacy has receded to some extent. Carroll Creek was bank full yesterday. The ice in the Monocacy caused the river to spread over the surrounding low land when the thaw came. At present on both banks large cakes of ice are piled high. All of the smaller streams in the county were full. The snow and ice melting on the hills is the cause of the surplus amount of water at this time of year.
It was rumored yesterday that real whiskey, genuine old liquor, could be purchased in this city by those lucky enough to “know the ropes” at fifteen dollars per quart. The goods, it was said, could be bought in pint quantities at about eight dollars. It was stated the liquor was the remains of a large stock that had been laid in prior to the “dry” period and that even at this price it was fast disappearing.
50 Years Ago
March 5, 1970
Senator Charles McC. Mathias promised yesterday to do “all I can to help secure new jobs for the personnel affected by the latest reports of reductions at a number of military installations in Maryland.” The STRATCOM facility at Fort Detrick will lose 24 military and 52 civilian jobs because of new equipment by Dec. 11, the Associated Press reported last night. The information came after Maryland members of Congress were notified of Department of Defense plans for cutbacks.
Weathermen predict a warming and clearing trend following two days of cool, rainy weather which coated county roads with ice Wednesday morning, delaying the start of some county schools. Emmitsburg, Thurmont, Catoctin and Sabillasville schools opened one hour late Wednesday morning as county roads crews cindered icy areas on county roads.
The Frederick Nursing and Convalescent Center Wednesday opened its new 85-bed extended care nursing addition on Toll House Avenue, making available in Frederick County wider concept in personal care nursing ranging from post-hospital convalescing to permanent residency patients. This increases the center’s capacity to 159 beds and makes it the largest extended care facility in Western Maryland.
20 Years Ago
March 5, 2000
This date was a Sunday. The Frederick News-Post did not publish a Sunday edition at this time.
