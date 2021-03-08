Nearly 40 cars rolled by Staley Park in Frederick Saturday morning, stopping to get essential supplies from the Children of Incarcerated Parents Partnership COVID Emergency Giveaway.
The giveaway for families with children impacted by an incarceration of a loved one is held about once a month. The event is an adaptation of sharing fairs COIPP would have about six times a year at the jail during visitation.
Events like the emergency giveaway -- as well as the Asian American Center of Frederick's Saturday diaper drive -- benefit from the financial donations both groups receives through the United Way of Frederick County's Unity Campaign, which kicks off March 10 and includes dozens of local nonprofits. Early giving for the initiative had already raised more than $340,000 as of Sunday.
“The Unity Campaign for us is so important, I can’t even begin,” said Shari Ostrow Scher, founder and executive director of COIPP. “Especially given that we had to cancel our only other big fundraiser … this is the way we keep ourselves going and through the money that we raise. It not only supports this emergency giveaway, but it supports books on topics for children who’ve had trauma in their lives, it supports scholarships to Frederick Community College ... ”
The goal of this year's Unity Campaign is to see more than 1,000 contributors.
“In a time like this, we would really like to see as many people chip in as possible,” United Way of Frederick President and CEO Ken Oldham previously told the News-Post.
Speaking about her organization, Ostrow Scher said COIPP is the only organization of its kind in the world. It serves the children, the caregiver and the person in jail. United Way's Unity Campaign helps the organizations buy books and other resources. Ostrow Scher said it further helps get the word out about who the children and families are and why people shouldn't stereotype or be judgmental of them.
“Our families, like many, are in tremendous need right now,” Ostrow Scher said. “Many of our caregivers are older, many … do not have college degrees, many have been laid off. They’re often struggling when things are good and now they’re struggling big time, and we find that this is a real lifeline for people.”
Items vary depending on the month. COIPP previously had people in the park pavilion giving away boots, shoes, winter coats and other items, and the organization has also given out hygiene supplies, wipes, diapers, books and snacks. The items are always accompanied by a food gift card.
Of her organization's mission, Ostrow Scher said compassion is key.
“A parent may have made a bad decision and they wind up in jail, but it doesn’t mean they didn’t love their children,” she said. “The caregivers who take over, often this is put on them at a time in their lives when they weren’t ready, but they rise to the occasion. Our job is to support them, we’re all volunteers, and everything we do is for free.”
Ostrow Scher added her group often gets thank-you notes from children, among other touching reactions.
“We get people who break down and cry. We get hugs virtually. This is just such an important piece for them,” she said. “We try to make it just a bright spot in a dark time.”
Ruth Horner of Frederick was at the giveaway Saturday. She has custody of her granddaughter and said she’s known about COIPP for five or six years.
“Before COVID, they used to hold events for the kids and do stuff like that and have people come in and give us workshops and that whole kind of thing,” she said. “And then when COVID came, they started doing the giveaways. And honestly, there have been times when I would have been lost without their gift cards or their supplies.”
Horner said the volunteers are wonderful, know what their needs are and help fill them.
“It’s a great organization,” she said. “They really look out for the kids."
Susan Guissinger, co-chair of the kids' activities committee and a board member, and board member Pat Einhorn board member organize the event along with Gretta Benson.
Guissinger said they know many families are struggling during the pandemic. That helps motivate COIPP.
Einhorn said the children could be anyone’s.
“These kids could be your kids. They could be my kids. They didn’t do anything wrong. Sadly, they’re in a situation where somebody in their family made a mistake. They shouldn’t have to pay for that,” she said. “If we can help somebody, good for us. We should."
Sally Selby was handing out book bundles to recipients Saturday. A volunteer with COIPP for about two years, Selby said that with school and library restrictions in place, it's important for kids to keep reading.
Asian American Center helps from the bottom up
The Asian American Center on the Golden Mile was just as busy Saturday as families came to collect items such as diapers, clothes and formula at a monthly "diaper drop."
“Diapers aren’t covered under a lot of programs for funding, and it’s very expensive,” said Andrea Cordell-Proper, project manager for the Asian American Center’s maternal child health and Minority Outreach Technical Assistance group, which is part of the Maryland Department of Health.
About 65 families partook in the event.
“If we can, on the hierarchy of needs, if we can take care of the fundamentals, as I say, from the bottom up, then the parents feel more secure, they are able to think past just the basic needs and look at some other things within the home, but also it’s easier to look at better nutrition, job, things like that when you know that you’re child has diapers and wipes, they’re not sitting in a wet diaper,” she said.
Within the Asian American Center, which helps people of all backgrounds, there is a specific umbrella called maternal child health, which is mothers and children, typically up to age 5. Under that umbrella, the center has a grant from Minority Outreach and Technical Assistance that specifically helps with education, mentorship and postpartum support.
“However, our community need is so great that our grant is only about 25 percent of the total MCH population,” Cordell-Proper said. “The majority of the people here, we’ve incorporated in some sort of education or information or we’ve rolled them into our food drop or our ESL program or something so that we know that they’re getting more than a handout, it’s a hand up.”
While diapers may be a basic item, Cordell-Proper said the giveaway helps build trust with the people they help, and those people come back and spend the time to learn jobs and other skills like finance and budgeting.
“We find it’s a way to help them to build trust and to get them feeling comfortable in our space,” she said. “Because we do have a mixed population of people that come. So some are documented, some are not. We have every language that you can imagine. There’s about 35 different languages of people that come here, so it really is all inclusive, in terms of who’s welcome.”
People will fill out an enrollment form so the center knows what services they need and can make sure they’re connected to and aware of local programs.
“Because it can be very difficult if you don’t have transportation, if you have language issues, if you have education barriers or maybe you only went through 3rd to 6th grade -- even in your own language -- things like, ‘Oh, go to the website and fill out the form,’ can be extremely overwhelming,' Cordell-Proper said. "So even within our program, we directly connect them to a representative in their language at the health department who walks them through their application online and gets them started."
Cordell-Proper said a huge part of the donations come from the Birthing Circle, another Frederick County organization. She said they make a post on the Birthing Circle website about things the center needs and Frederick families “instantly come together.”
The people who receive these essential items are so grateful, she said.
Services like the diaper drop are partially funded by efforts like the Unity Campaign, which Cordell-Proper said "is huge, because if we don’t have donations like that, we can’t do these diaper drops."
“It’s more than diapers. It’s health care. It’s education," she said.
