A singular man skates around the concrete in-line hockey court at Riverwalk Park on a sunny spring afternoon.
In another time, which feels like a lifetime ago, dozens would gather on this court along Schifferstadt Boulevard playing a pick-up game. They’d bump each other into the boards, curse at each other and hug and high-five when it was all over.
But instead, in these times the goals sit just a few feet from each other. And one man glides in circles, no stick in hand, no game to be played.
The normally bustling city of Frederick went dormant March 30 when Gov. Larry Hogan issued a stay-at-home order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the county’s most popular gathering places now are sparsely populated at best. Usually, they’re empty.
Playgrounds like one in Dearbought in Frederick are walled off with yellow caution tape — looking more a crime scene than a jungle gym. In the same community, a sand volleyball court is without the net.
Spring’s opening day never came, and ballparks from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on down to T-ball fields are vacant. Some are covered by tarps to be kept dry for when — or if — America’s favorite pastime does finally kick off.
The downtown’s most busy corridor, North Market Street, still garners some foot traffic for residents out for a run or walking their dog. But with restaurants either closed or open only for takeout, the most popular street in downtown looks nearly abandoned. For what seems like the first time in years, residents can nab a parking spot directly in front of nearly any business they wish to frequent. Only now, they can hardly go inside.
“This reminds me a lot of the first few days after 9/11,” said Jon-Mikel Bailey, chief development and marketing officer for Wellspring Digital and a Frederick resident. “I remember going out to my front porch and being almost overwhelmed by the quiet. This feels eerily similar.”
Kristen Canning, principal of Ballenger Creek Elementary School, is used to fast action, noisy lunch rooms, and crowded courtyards and playgrounds during recess.
Lately, she’s struck by the silence after the morning bell rings at 8:30 a.m.
“On a typical day, there is an immediate rush of sound and action. We are often literally holding kids back,” Canning said. “The bell rang and it was completely silent. That was tough. It’s not the way it’s supposed to be.”
The front entrance at Ballenger Creek Elementary is beautiful this time of year. Bright red, yellow and purple flowers are in full bloom. Most mornings, kids play ball on the grass, or check out books from the free little library there. Now, the books sit mostly alone, no one cracking the covers to escape reality when it’s arguably most needed.
Canning and staff received an email from a student early on in the closing. It read, “Isn’t our school clean yet? I miss school.” It was a gut punch to Canning.
“We miss our kids,” she said.
But in all of the silence, some residents take solace in the sounds they are able to hear.
“It seems like there are more bird songs in the air lately,” said Bill Adkins, a local photographer who has photographed downtown’s historic district for more than a decade. “I don’t know if that is because it is spring or maybe there is less of our noise covering up what has always been there.
“When I hear a young child laugh, it really pops out of the background “
Few people know the downtown area better than Adkins. His camera lens has captured nearly every inch of the historic district, from the vibrant nature to the seemingly ancient bricks of its structures.
He has taken a daily photo from the historic district every day for more than a decade.
But even he’s learning new things now thanks to the emptiness. The open parking spots allow him to see the city from a new perspective. Alleys or architectural details are now visible where cars would have previously been in the way.
If he gets the right timing, he can find a whole block of Market Street with no parked cars. “Visually interesting for me, not so good for the downtown businesses,” he said.
The lack of cars naturally leads to the lack of car horns and music blaring from car speakers.
Bailey, who went to Frederick High School, said the lack of traffic reminds him of the city in the 80s and 90s.
“I am not a fan of noise pollution so I’m actually enjoying the quiet,” Bailey said. “The traffic noise, blaring music, and of course the modified mufflers are all diminished, which I find very comforting.”
That lack of noise, makes any other noise all the more clear — like conversations between strangers as they pass by on walks. A woman pushing an infant in a stroller stops and waits for a man to walk past, ensuring they stay six feet away. She apologizes, though there’s nothing to be sorry about.
“I hate living like we all have the plague,” she says as she tucks her head behind her hand.
Minutes later, the skater at Riverwalk Park, perhaps one of the many residents picking up a new hobby, falls while making a turn. The clatter of the fall echoes through the park. He gets up and looks around.
No one’s around to see.
